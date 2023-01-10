Best NBA Player Props Today: Thunder vs Heat, January 10 | 2022-23 NBA Season

We have a fun game between two teams on two different levels in the NBA right now as the Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road headed towards the Paycom Center to take on the Miami Heat in a non-conference matchup.

We'll highlight the best NBA player props to target courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Josh Giddey Assists: Over 5.5 (+105)

Josh Giddey has been doing a decent job passing the basketball throughout the season for OKC and that means things are going to happen here. In his last two games before this matchup, he is averaging seven assists in that stretch.

In their previous matchup against one another, Giddey finished with seven assists against the Heat so he will find the open man in this game. All in all, go with Josh Giddey getting at least six assists with plus money for this game.

NBA Player Prop #2: Josh Giddey Threes: Over 0.5 (-135)

Another prop bet to look at for Josh Giddey is the fact that he should be able to knock down at least a single three-point shot. He has hit 10 threes in his previous five games as well, so he has definitely shown to have a hot hand as of late. Throughout the season, he has been shooting a 35.5 three-point percentage throughout the year as well. He was 1-for-3 from beyond the arc in their last game against one another, so go with Giddey to hit a singular three in this game.

NBA Player Prop #3: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Points: Over 29.5 (-135)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best scorers in the entire sport as he is fourth in the NBA with 30.9 points per game heading into this game. As a bigger guard at 6' 6", he is able to dominate and make things easier as he has the height advantage. In his last nine games, he has shot 49.2 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from distance while averaging 30.2 points per game.

Expect SGA to get to the free-throw line as well, as he is averaging 12.3 free-throw attempts in his three January games. Take the over here as the Heat are going to struggle to defend against him.

Poll : 0 votes