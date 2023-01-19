Best NBA Player Props for Today - Timberwolves vs. Nuggets - January 18 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Denver Nuggets in the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. Minnesota won the first matchup by a score of 124-111.

The 22-23 Timberwolves are currently tied for eighth in the Western Conference. Minnesota is ranked 12th in points per game and 19th in offensive rating while ranking 19th in opponents' points per game and 13th in defensive rating.

The 31-13 Nuggets are in first place in the Western Conference. Their offense has been elite, ranking sixth in points per game and second in offensive rating, however, they have not found the same success on the less flashy side of the ball. Denver currently ranks 14th in opponents' points per game and 17th in defensive rating.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Player Prop #1: Nikola Jokic Over 25.5 Points (-110)

Nikola Jokic is currently 16th in the NBA in scoring, as he is averaging 25.0 points per game while shooting 62.7% from the field, 37.2% from three-point range, and 81.6% from the free-throw line. The Denver Nuggets star has finished with at least 26 points in 19 of his 40 games played this season. Look for Jokic to have a big night against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that will be without starting big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Expect the back-to-back NBA MVP to finish with at least 26 points.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Player Prop #1: Nikola Jokic Over 47.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-104)

In addition to his 25.0 points per game, Nikola Jokic is averaging 11.0 rebounds per game and 9.8 assists per game, ranking fifth and second in the league, respectively. He has finished with at least 48 combined points, rebounds, and assists in 16 of his 40 games played this season. Look for Jokic to once again have a strong all-around game against a depleted Minnesota Timberwolves team as he finishes with a combined 48 points, rebounds, and assists.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Player Prop #3: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 1.5 Made Three-Pointers (-150)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is currently second in the NBA in three-point percentage as he is shooting 46.9% from long distance. Caldwell-Pope has made at least two three-pointers in 27 of his 43 games this season. While he struggled from distance last night, look for the Denver Nuggets guard to bounce back by knocking down at least two three-pointers.

