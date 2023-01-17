Best NBA Player Props for Today - Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets - January 17 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Portland Trail Blazers will visit the Denver Nuggets in the last of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Nuggets have won two of their previous three meetings.

The 21-22 Trail Blazers are currently tied for eighth in the Western Conference. Portland is currently ranked 17th in points per game and ninth in offensive rating while ranking 13th in opponents' points per game and 21st in defensive rating.

The 30-13 Nuggets are tied for first place in the Western Conference. Their offense is elite, ranking sixth in points per game and second in offensive rating, however, they have not found the same success defensively. Denver currently ranks 14th in opponents' points per game and 18th in defensive rating.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Player Prop #1: Nikola Jokic Over 46.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-104)

Nikola Jokic has had a great season as he is averaging 24.7 points per game, 10.9 rebounds per game, and 9.8 assists per game while shooting 62.0% from the field, 37.0% from the three-point range, and 81.2% from the free-throw line.

The Denver Nuggets star has finished with at least 47 combined points, rebounds, and assists in 15 of his 39 games played this season, including his two most recent outings against the Portland Trail Blazers. Look for Jokic to once again have a strong all-around the Trail Blazers, who struggle to protect the paint, as he finishes with a combined of a 47 points, rebounds, and assists.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Player Prop #2: Damian Lillard Over 30.5 Points (+100)

Damian Lillard has been great this season, as he is eighth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.8 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field, 36.1% from three-point range, and 89.2% from the free-throw line.

Lillard has scored at least 31 points in 13 of his 31 games played this season, with three of those games coming against the Denver Nuggets. He has averaged 35.0 points per game against Denver this season, while shooting 53.3% from the field, 48.6% from three-point range, and 96.0% from the free-throw line. Look for Lillard to once again have a big night against Portland as he finishes with at least 31 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Player Prop #3: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 1.5 Made Three-Pointers (-130)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is having the best season of his career from behind the arc as he is second in the league in three-point percentage, shooting 47.6% for the season. Caldwell-Pope has made at least two three-pointers in 27 of his 42 games this season, including his two most recent contests against the Portland Trail Blazers. Look for the Denver Nuggets guard to once again make at least two triples.

