Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Bol Bol & More - December 30 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Today, 18 NBA teams are taking the floor, and there are plenty of player props to choose from. Below, we'll take you through the best ones to target, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Collin Sexton Over 13.5 Points and Assists (-125)

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz @ Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Collin Sexton was acquired by the Jazz this past offseason in the trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland, and he's performed well for his new team, especially lately. Over his last 11 games, Sexton has averaged 16.7 points and 4.7 assists, and while starting point guard Mike Conley missed some games recently, Sexton has looked more comfortable these past few weeks. Tonight, he'll match up with a solid Kings team, but the Alabama product should be able to amass 14 combined points and assists for a 12th straight contest.

NBA Player Prop #2: DeMar DeRozan Over 37.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-140)

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

DeMar DeRozan is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, and lately, he's been hot. The former Raptor and Spur has reached a combined 38 points, rebounds, and assists in eight of his previous ten games, and tonight he'll take on a rebuilding Pistons team. Expect DeRozan to score with ease and fill up the stat sheet tonight at home.

NBA Player Prop #3: Bol Bol Over 25.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-160)

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards @ Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Bol Bol has had a breakout year with the Magic after several rough seasons in Denver that were plagued by injury. The big man has been able to display his versatility, and tonight he'll step into a larger role with several key players out tonight. The Magic and Pistons got into a fight last game, and the result is that nine Magic players have been suspended. Five of those players will serve their suspension tonight, including centers Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba, which means Bol could see 35 or more minutes or even more tonight with his team shorthanded. Look for the former second-round pick to play a very significant role tonight versus the Wizards, and contribute in all categories.

