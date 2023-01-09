Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Bulls vs. Celtics - January 9 | 2022-23 NBA Season

As one of the most intriguing NBA matchups of the night, the Chicago Bulls against the Boston Celtics will have plenty of eyes on it. There's star power on both sides and history as this is the fourth meeting between these teams.

With both teams playing well, they are sure to bring their best and look to sustain their momentum. Let's take a look at some of the best player props for this game, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls @ Boston Celtics

Date and Time: Monday, January 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

NBA Player Prop #1: Jayson Tatum Over 7.5 Rebounds (-130)

In three games against the Bulls this season, Jayson Tatum averaged 10.3 rebounds per game. He hit double digits in boards twice, and the fewest he had in a game against Chicago is eight. This season, Tatum is pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game. His rebounding has dipped a bit this month, but look for him to crash the glass effectively again tonight.

NBA Player Prop #2: Nikola Vucevic Over 10.5 Rebounds (-130)

Like Jayson Tatum, Nikola Vucevic has rebounded well against the Celtics. He is averaging 16.0 rebounds per game in three matchups against the Celtics this season. The fewest boards he has grabbed in a game against Boston this season is 12, while he pulled down 23 in one of them. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 14.8 rebounds per game over the last five played. He should have a big day grabbing boards as well.

NBA Player Prop #3: DeMar DeRozan Over 26.5 Points (-110)

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.4 points per game for the season, but he's been very successful against Boston. He is averaging 33.0 points per game against the Celtics this season, including a 46-point outburst the last time he was in Boston. He is shooting 53.1% against them too.

Of his three matchups against the Celtics, his lowest-scoring output was 25. The Celtics' Marcus Smart is doubtful tonight and he is one of the best defenders in the league. DeMar DeRozan should feast tonight and have another great scoring performance.

