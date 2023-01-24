Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Celtics vs Heat - January 24 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Miami Heat will be at home to face the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, and there are plenty of player props to choose from. The Celtics lead the East at 35-13, but they did lose to the Orlando Magic last night. Tonight, Boston has a lot of key players out, but they are one of the best road teams in the NBA. Miami is the sixth seed right now, and they're fully healthy tonight and ready to go. These teams have met many times in the last few years, including several playoff series, so they're very familiar with one another. Below, we'll take you through the best player props to target, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

NBA Player Prop #1: Derrick White Over 21.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-123)

Derrick White has done okay with Boston in his first full year in a Celtics uniform, but tonight he'll need to step up with several teammates out. Starting guards Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, who averages around 27 PPG, are out tonight, as well as starting center Al Horford. Sixth man Malcolm Brogdon is also sidelined, and yesterday White was able to excel with Brogdon and Smart out. The former University of Colorado guard chipped in with 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists, and he saw 30 minutes. Tonight, he should see even more touches and enjoy a higher usage rate, as White should be the second offensive option behind Jayson Tatum.

NBA Player Prop #2: Jimmy Butler Over 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-137)

Jimmy Butler hasn't really produced over his last couple of games, but with all the injuries in the Celtics' backcourt, he should be able to bounce back tonight. Butler has played extremely well against the Celtics this season, and he's totaled 22 rebounds and eight assists versus Boston in the last two previous contests against them. The Heat star has the ability to go off every night, but injuries have seemed to slow him down from time to time. Butler also averages 6.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists, so he should be right around or above these figures tonight at home.

