Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Clippers vs Lakers - January 24 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, and many different player props are available to choose from. These LA rivals have underperformed and have had injury woes this season, but when they match up, it's always exciting. Both teams are around .500 and on two-game winning streaks, and below we'll guide you through the best player props, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

NBA Player Prop #1: Russell Westbrook Under 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-128)

Russell Westbrook is currently the frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year, and he's really embraced his role in LA. Westbrook has the potential to get a triple-double every night, but he has struggled against the Clippers in recent history. Since joining the Lakers, Westbrook has never recorded a combined 26 points and rebounds against the other LA team over a span of six games. Even with Anthony Davis out, expect the Clippers to shut down Westbrook as they have some of the best defenders in the West in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Also, the Clippers have surrendered the second-fewest points to guards this season, so expect Russ to be held in check tonight.

NBA Player Prop #2: Norman Powell Over 20.5 Points and Rebounds (-120)

Norman Powell has been hot lately, and he's emerged with John Wall going down with an injury. In 13 games without Wall this year, Powell averages 18.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, and over Powell's last seven contests, he's at 22 points and 3.3 boards. Over this seven-game span, Powell has notched over 20 points and rebounds six times, so look for him to keep shooting the ball well against the Lakers.

NBA Player Prop #3: LeBron James Over 1.5 Steals and Blocks (-143)

LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA, and recently he's been consistent when it comes to racking up defensive stats. LeBron has recorded at least two steals and blocks in each of his previous three games, and he's done so in four of his last five playing the Clippers. Tonight, look for him to be active on this end of the floor against his LA rivals.

