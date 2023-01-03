Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Jaylen Brown & More - January 3 | 2022-23 NBA Season

There are three NBA games on the schedule tonight, meaning that six teams are in action. Let's check out some of the best player props available tonight, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Jaylen Brown Over 2.5 Three Pointers (-135)

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3; 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

Over his last five games, Jaylen Brown has hit at least three three-pointers four times. In that same stretch, he is averaging 10.6 attempts per game from deep, and the fewest he's taken in a game is eight. His three-point percentage during the stretch is 34.0% despite an 0-8 game sprinkled in there. The Thunder allow opposing teams to hit 13.0 three-point shots per game, 25th in the NBA, and foes take 35.8 triples per game, which is 20th. Expect Jaylen Brown to attempt a healthy number of threes tonight, and if he hits at his usual clip, he should drain at least three of them.

NBA Player Prop #2: Kristaps Porzingis Over 21.5 Points (-120)

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards @ Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3; 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Kristaps Porzingis is fresh off Player of the Week honors, after a week in which he averaged 24.5 points per game. That included the 22 points he dropped on the Bucks on Sunday. His season average is 22.2 points per game. With Bradley Beal's status still in the air for Washington, look for Porzingis to continue to lead Washington on the court, even against a stout defense like Milwaukee's.

NBA Player Prop #3: Domantas Sabonis Over 34.5 Points and Rebounds (-110)

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings @ Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3; 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Vivint Arena

Along with averaging 18.6 points per game, Domantas Sabonis is also the league's leading rebounder, pulling down 12.4 per game. He had 28 points and 11 rebounds against the Jazz on December 30th, a combo of 39 for this prop. Over his last 12 games, he's combined for at least 32 points and rebounds in every single one. He's only failed to hit 34 three times during the stretch. The Jazz are weak defensively and poor on the offensive glass. Expect Sabonis to have another big game against them.

