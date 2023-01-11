Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, and Kawhi Leonard

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Tuesday, January 10th, with 14 teams set to play. Take a look at three strong player props for tonight's action, featuring Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, and Kawhi Leonard.

NBA Player Prop #1: Steph Curry Over 22.5 Points (-110)

Steph Curry is set to return after missing the past 11 games with a shoulder injury. The Golden State Warriors star is currently sixth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.0 points per game, while shooting 50.0% from the field, 43.4% from three-point range, and 91.9% from the free-throw line. If he is able to maintain those numbers throughout the season, it will be the second season in which a player has averaged at least 30.0 points per game while posting 50/40/90 shooting splits. The first being Curry during his unanimous MVP season in 2015-2016. The two-time NBA MVP finished with at least 23 points in 20 of his 26 games. Facing a Phoenix Suns team that will be without a large chunk of their regular rotation, he should be in line for a strong night. Look for Curry to finish with at least 23 points.

NBA Player Prop #2: Luka Doncic Over 49.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-110)

Luka Doncic had a great first half of the season. The Dallas Mavericks star is currently leading the NBA in scoring, averaging 34.0 points per game while adding in 8.8 rebounds per game and 8.9 assists per game. Doncic is shooting 49.9% from the field, 35.5% from three-point range, and 74.2% from the free-throw line. Doncic has finished with at least 50 combined points, rebounds, and assists in 20 of his 37 games played this season, including seven of his past eight games. Over that stretch, he is averaging 40.5 points per game, 10.9 rebounds per game, and 9.0 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from the field, 39.3% from three-point range, and 75.2% from the free-throw line. While he will face a tough defense from the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic finished with a combined 51 points, rebounds, and assists in their previous meeting. Look for him to finish with at least 50 combined points, rebounds, and assists.

NBA Player Prop #3: Kawhi Leonard Under 26.5 Points (-102)

Kawhi Leonard has not looked like himself this season as he has struggled to stay in the lineup. The Los Angeles Clippers star is averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field, 27.9% from three-point range, and 80.3% from the free-throw line, each of which would mark his lowest total since becoming an All-Star. Leonard, who has scored 27 points or more three times this season, will face a Dallas Mavericks defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest points per game this season. Look for him to once again fail to reach to the 27 point mark.

