Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Luka Doncic & More - January 2 | 2022-23 NBA Season

There are 11 games in the NBA today, which means there are a ton of player props to choose from. Here's a look at some of the best player props available tonight, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Luka Doncic Over 33.5 Points (-120)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

Luka Doncic has been on a tear over his last five games, two of which came against the Houston Rockets. To end 2022, Luka had a five-game stretch where he averaged 45.6 points per game, with his lowest total being 32 on Christmas. Luka dropped 50 in Houston on December 23rd and had 35 against them in only 34 minutes six days later at home. During the five-game stretch, Doncic shot 59.8%. Tt hasn't been because he's forcing shots; he's simply unstoppable right now, and Houston has already gotten the brunt of it twice.

NBA Player Prop #2: Kyrie Irving Over 3.5 Three Pointers (+135)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs @ Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

Dating back to December 9th, Kyrie Irving is attempting 9.5 three-pointers a game and knocking down 46.1% of them. He's hit at least three shots from downtown in every game since then and is averaging 4.4 three-point makes per game since that date. The Spurs allow opponents to knock down 39.2% of their shots from beyond the arc, the worst percentage in the league. In San Antonio's last four games, five different starting players have hit at least four threes. Look for Kyrie Irving to join that list tonight with the way that he has been shooting lately.

NBA Player Prop #3: CJ McCollum Over 20.5 Points (-105)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans @ Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

CJ McCollum is coming off an ugly game on New Year's Eve, in which he only scored 10 points. However, in the 10 games before that, he was averaging 26.7 points per game. This includes a 42-point barrage against the 76ers on December 30th. McCollum consistently got open looks off of screens in that game, and we can expect the Pelicans to exploit that again until Philly proves that they can stop it. He may not drop 40 or more again, but he should have ample opportunity to get 21 or more.

