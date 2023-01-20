Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Nikola Jokic & More - January 20 | 2022-23 NBA Season

It's Friday night, which means that the NBA is gearing up for a full slate of games. With 18 teams in action, plenty of players will get the chance to show off. Let's take a look at some of the best player props available tonight.

NBA Player Prop #1: Nikola Jokic "Yes" Triple-Double (+115)

Pacers vs. Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers @ Denver Nuggets

Date and Time: Friday, January 20, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the league, taking over games for Denver and making it look easy. Over his past 10 NBA games, he's been a triple-double machine. He is averaging 23.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 11.4 assists throughout that stretch. He's scored a triple-double in seven of those games and was one assist away from an eighth. In two of the three non-triple-double games, Jokic played fewer than 30 minutes because it was a blowout win for Denver. If the game has any semblance of competitiveness, Jokic should be flirting with another triple-double.

NBA Player Prop #2: Lauri Markkanen Over 26.5 Points (-105)

Nets vs. Pacers Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets @ Indiana Pacers

Date and Time: Friday, Janaury 20, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Vivint Arena

Lauri Markkanen is in the midst of a fantastic stretch that will likely earn him the NBA All-Star nod. Over his last 13 games, he is averaging 30.6 points per game. He's only scored fewer than 25 points once in that stretch and has exceeded 27 points 10 times. His increase in scoring can be attributed to an increase in free throw attempts per game and free throw percentage. He should lead offensively again tonight.

NBA Player Prop #3: Julius Randle Over 13.5 Rebounds (+110)

Knicks vs. Hawks Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks

Date and Time: Friday, January 20, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

Julius Randle has been a monster on the glass lately, which is why his rebounding total prop has increased from the 12.5 it was on Wednesday. In his last six games, Randle has pulled down an average of 15.5 boards per game. He grabbed 15 or 16 in each of those contests. The last time the Knicks faced the Hawks, on December 7th, Randle ended the night with 17 rebounds. With the way he's crashing the glass lately, a similar output should be imminent.

