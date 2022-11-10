The Kansas City Chiefs continue to chase another AFC West title and potentially the #1 seed in the AFC as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a promising start, the Jaguars are heading in the wrong direction. Can the Jaguars pull off a stunning upset, or will the Chiefs keep chugging along?

Today we look at the best DFS plays from this intriguing match-up.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $7.9K, FanDuel $8.5K)

Patrick Mahomes is playing tremendous football at the moment. The Tennessee Titans had the perfect game plan to stop Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, and it still wasn't enough. Mahomes should have a field day against a Jaguars defense that is suffering.

Tournaments: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Draftkings $5.4K, FanDuel $7K)

Trevor Lawrence will be chasing in this one--likely significantly. Lawrence may throw the ball upwards of 50 times in this one. Garbage points lead to fantasy points, and although it won't be pretty, Lawrence is in play as a tournament option.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (DraftKings $7.1K, FanDuel $8K)

Travis Etienne Jr. has been on fire lately. The Jaguars have turned the keys of their backfield over to the second-year speedster. Etienne must be a focal point of the Jaguars' offense if they wish to keep pace with the dynamic Chiefs' offense.

Tournament: Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.2K)

Isiah Pacheco looks like the best pure runner the Chiefs have on their roster. The Chiefs will likely build a big lead in this one, and the rushing game can salt the game away. Pacheco is an intriguing tournament dice roll.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash game: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $7.8K, FanDuel $8.5K)

Travis Kelce is the most dominant force in the TE position. Kelce received 17 targets last week against Tennessee--ridiculous! If you can fit the salary in, Travis Kelce is a rock-solid option.

Tournament: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $7K)

Of all the options at receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster has stepped up as an integral part of the Chiefs' offense. JuJu is running several routes that we see Travis Kelce run traditionally, which makes Smith-Schuster just as tough to defend in man defense and zone coverage.

