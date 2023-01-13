Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: 49ers vs. Seahawks- January 14 | 2023 NFL Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in our opener during the NFL's Wild Card weekend. The Seahawks and 49ers faced off twice this year, with San Francisco getting the better of Seattle both times. Will San Francisco make it a trifecta, or will Seattle pull off a stunning upset?

Best quarterback picks, 49ers vs. Seahawks

Cash Games: Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco (DraftKings $5.5K, FanDuel $7.1K)

Brock Purdy has been great for the 49ers. The offense has not missed a beat with the rookie behind center.

Tournaments: Geno Smith, QB, Seattle (DraftKings $5.6K, FanDuel $6.9K)

Geno Smith has slowed to a snail's pace down the stretch. Everyone is on the 49ers. Sliding Geno Smith into your DFS lineup allows bettors to gain leverage against the field.

Best running back picks, 49ers vs. Seahawks

Cash Games: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco (DraftKings $8.5K, FanDuel $19.8K)

Christian McCaffrey is the Cash game play every week. McCaffrey is as dynamic a player as exists in the NFL. The 49ers went out of their way to acquire Christian McCaffrey at the NFL trade deadline, shipping off several quality draft picks. The 49ers didn't pay that draft capital to sit on their featured assets. Expect Christian McCaffrey to go off.

Tournament: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $6.6K)

The Seahawks' bread and butter is their ground game. Kenneth Walker III has been sensational throughout his rookie season, and if the Seahawks have their way, the rookie back will move the chains and keep the 49ers' offense off the field.

Wide receivers and tight ends, 49ers vs. Seahawks

Cash Games: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $7.7K)

George Kittle has been sensational down the stretch. The relationship between Brock Purdy and George Kittle has been dynamic as Purdy wants to get the ball out of his hands quickly and looks to the match-up nightmare Kittle early and often. Expect the 49ers to run the ball effectively to set up the play-action passing game. George Kittle will be featured down the middle of the field. Kittle is the Cash game play in this match-up.

Tournament: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $7.4K)

If Seattle stands a chance against an unstoppable San Francisco 49ers' defense, they will have to open up their offense and win one-on-one down the field. Expect the 49ers' defense to focus on the dynamic DK Metcalf. With the 49ers game planning away from Tyler Lockett, the veteran speedster will have to take advantage. Lockett recovered from a late-season broken finger, but is as close to 100% as anyone can imagine. Tyler Lockett is the tournament upside play in this one.

