Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: Chiefs vs. Raiders- January 7 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Sin City to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs are battling for the top seed in the AFC. The Raiders are turning the page on the Derek Carr era.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $8.4K, FanDuel $9.5K)

You play Patrick Mahomes every week in all formats.

Tournaments: Jarrett Stidham, QB, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $7K)

Jarrett Stidham deserves accolades based on how he performed last week against one of the best defenses in the NFL. The 49ers have made many quarterbacks look silly, but Stidham held his own and excelled at times.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $7.4K, FanDuel $9K)

The Chiefs have a far more explosive offense, but the Raiders' offense offers the most reliability. We know that Josh Jacobs is the lead back for the Raiders and will receive the most touches. The Raiders' best chance of a victory in this one is to run a ball-control offense to keep the Chiefs' prolific offense off the field. With this game script, Josh Jacobs would be a feature.

Tournament: Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $6.3K, FanDuel $7.7K)

The Kansas City Chiefs offense remains a committee approach, but Jerick McKinnon has been the back to take off down the stretch. The Chiefs are getting McKinnon involved as a runner and featuring McKinnon as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. McKinnon's fantasy production has taken off like a rocket ship.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $7.8K, FanDuel $8.2K)

Travis Kelce is the go-to Cash game play weekly. You can't beat being the right-hand man of Patrick Mahomes. Admittedly, we have not seen a ceiling performance from the All-World TE. Perhaps on Saturday, we will see the desired outcome.

Tournament: Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $8.8K, FanDuel $9.1K)

Davante Adams is traditionally our choice for the Cash game play, but several variables are at play. Travis Kelce gets the nod on the Cash game call, given his reliability in the high-octane Chiefs offense. Secondarily, the Raiders are getting used to Jarrett Stidham under center.

Stidham performed significantly better than anticipated last week against the 49ers' defense, but given his lack of a track record, we don't know what to expect this week against Kansas City. The 'unknown' factor holds Davante Adams' ownership in check.

