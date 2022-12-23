Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: Commanders vs. 49ers- December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Washington Commanders will travel West to face the San Francisco 49ers. Washington remains in a tight Wild Card race, while the 49ers are in a hotly-contested NFC West.

Best quarterback picks, Commanders vs. 49ers

Cash Games: Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco (DraftKings $5.5K, FanDuel $6.9K)

Brock Purdy has been sensational since taking over the QB reigns for the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy gets the ball out of his hands quickly and into the hands of the playmakers around him.

Tournaments: Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington (DraftKings $5.2K, FanDuel $6.6K)

Taylor Heinicke continues to provide a solid DFS floor, but carries no DFS ceiling. If the Commanders are chasing the 49ers, which has a distinct possibility, the Commanders may have to open up the offense, providing Taylor Heinicke more fantasy upside.

Best running back picks, Commanders vs. 49ers

Cash Games: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco (DraftKings $8.8K, FanDuel $9.4K)

Christian McCaffrey has been a fantasy force ever since he was obtained by the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers coaching staff knows how to use dynamic talent, and they are getting him involved as a runner and in space as a receiver.

Tournament: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $6.6K)

Brian Robinson Jr. doesn't offer the type of ceiling DFS players love, but he is a rock-solid option because he is getting the touches. Robinson Jr. has a task ahead of him this week against a 49ers' defense that has been virtually impossible to score on the 2nd half of the season.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Commanders vs. 49ers

Cash Games: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco (DraftKings $5.3K, FanDuel $7K)

George Kittle responded last week to many DFS players clamoring for the TE to get more involved in the 49ers' offense. With Deebo Samuel out for the 49ers, George Kittle should have a similar role in the 49ers' offense. Kittle is more necessary for the 49ers' offense than he has been in some time.

Tournament: Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington (DraftKings $3.9K, FanDuel $5.7K)

Jahan Dotson has performed well every time he's given an opportunity. Dotson causes a great deal of separation from the would-be defender and leaves many defenders in his wake. Jahan Dotson began his rookie season on fire and, unfortunately, suffered an injury that took him out of action for several weeks. He appears to be healthy again, and wouldn't you know it, Dotson is giving defensive backs fits again. Jahan Dotson is the perfect low-cost, high-upside option that propels your DFS tournament team.

