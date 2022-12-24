Best NFL DFS Plays Today: Raiders vs. Steelers - NFL Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Steel City to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game to honor the Immaculate Reception. The Raiders are playing much better in the 2nd half of the season. The Steelers look to build momentum for the 2023 season. Who will be victorious on Saturday Night Football?

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $15.6K, FanDuel $14K)

Derek Carr is the Cash game play facing Kenny Pickett in his first game back from another concussion. The Steelers' secondary is exploitable, so look for Derek Carr to have a ceiling performance in this one.

Tournaments: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $13.8K, FanDuel $14.5K)

Kenny Pickett draws a plus match-up against the Las Vegas Raiders. One has to wonder how the rookie QB will look in his first game back following the second concussion of his rookie season.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $16.8K, FanDuel $17K)

Josh Jacobs has been one of the best backs in DFS all season long and remains the Chalk play for this one.

The Raiders offensive line has been dominant at times, so I would look for the Las Vegas game plan to specialize in establishing the run against the Steelers' front seven.

Tournament: Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $14.4K, FanDuel $13.5K)

Najee Harris hasn't been great all season long, but he should receive a good amount of volume in a plus match-up against the Raiders. The Steelers would be wise to target the versatile Harris in the passing game.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $18.6K, FanDuel $16K)

Davante Adams is the chalk play every week at the WR position. The Raiders, especially QB Derek Carr, focus on Davante Adams, the far-and-away top pass-catching option they have.

The Patriots did a great job of taking Davante Adams away last week, so look for Davante Adams to receive all the targets he can handle in this one, an excellent match-up against a Steelers' secondary that has been beatable all season long.

Tournament: Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $12K, FanDuel $12K)

The Kenny Pickett to Diontae Johnson connection has been inconsistent throughout the 2022 season. Pickett has shown a tendency to want to take shots down the field more than throwing in the intermediate.

I anticipate the Raiders' defensive game plan is to remove the explosive plays from the Steelers' arsenal and make Pickett and the Steelers drive the field on dink-and-dunk plays--sounds like a recipe for a Diontae Johnson performance. Johnson is coming alive down the stretch. Expect his positive momentum to continue on Saturday Night Football.

