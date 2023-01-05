Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: Titans vs. Jaguars- January 7 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Tennessee Titans travel to Florida to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a NFL game to decide the AFC South.

Will the Titans defend their title, or will the upstart Jaguars pull off a stunning rise to prominence?

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $8K)

Trevor Lawrence is the Chalk play at the QB position. The Titans are one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, and the second-year signal-caller will have to produce for the Jacksonville Jaguars to claim the AFC South Title.

Tournaments: Josh Dobbs, QB, Tennessee Titans (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Josh Dobbs has been a revelation for the Tennessee Titans. Dobbs played like a veteran and kept the Titans' offense afloat last Thursday night. The Titans may have to open up the offense in this one to be victorious.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $9.5K)

The Tennessee Titans will hand the ball to Derrick Henry a ton in this one. Derrick Henry has as strong a track record against the Jacksonville Jaguars as any player against any team in the NFL. Derrick Henry is the Chalk play on every slate.

Tournament: Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $7.3K)

Travis Etienne is the bell cow back for the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been that way since they traded away James Robinson. The Jaguars are likely to empty the playbook to win the AFC South, so expect the Jaguars to feature Travis Etienne as a runner and receiver in this one.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $7.5K)

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been a rollercoaster recently for DFS players. We had the blow-up Zay Jones game. Last week we saw a good amount of the running game featuring Travis Etienne and saw the re-emergence of Evan Engram.

Christian Kirk has been the lynchpin of the Jaguars' offense, but we have not seen the ceiling performance lately. In a game for the AFC South title, expect Trevor Lawrence to lean on his top pass-catcher, Christian Kirk.

Tournament: Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Treylon Burks has had an up-and-down rookie season, which is no surprise given how different the Titans' offense has looked from game to game. The Titans have decided to roll with QB Josh Dobbs under center rather than rookie signal-caller Malik Willis. Dobbs solidifies the offense and makes the passing game significantly more viable, which elevates the ceiling for a player like Treylon Burks.

Many DFS players will choose Derrick Henry and the Jaguars' receiving options, in essence, fading Treylon Bucks, which provides you with a low-ownership, high-upside option for your Tournament.

