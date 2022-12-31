Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Bears vs. Lions- January 1 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Chicago Bears travel to face their NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions. The Bears have a shot at drafting #1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, while the Detroit Lions make a late push for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (DraftKings $7.9K, FanDuel $8.4K)

Justin Fields is a bit banged up as we head towards the end of the season. As long as Fields is active, you play him. Fields possesses an upside that few other quarterbacks can boast.

Tournaments: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (DraftKings $5.6K, FanDuel $7.4K)

Jared Goff is sensational at home and draws one of the best match-ups in the NFL.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.6K)

Jamaal Williams has been a rock in the Lions' rushing game and has the trust of the Lions' coaching staff. D'Andre Swift has been erratic all season long.

Tournament: David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears (DraftKings $6.9K, FanDuel $7.5K)

The Detroit Lions' run defense was performing well until last week. The Carolina Panthers ran all over the Lions' defense last week. If Detroit is vulnerable again, the Bears' rushing game will exploit it. David Montgomery receives all the work he can handle.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions (DraftKings $7.8K, FanDuel $8.2K)

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the chalk-receiving play in this one. It is tough to trust any receiving options for the Chicago Bears, given how infrequently they throw the football. When we look at the Detroit Lions offense, they only have one consistent option that stands out. Amon-Ra St. Brown has not provided us with a ceiling performance in quite some time. Sunday could be the perfect storm for Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Tournament: Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions (DraftKings $3.4K, FanDuel $4.8K)

Jameson Williams is the ultimate wildcard in this one. Williams has been used sporadically throughout his rookie season. You may remember Williams suffered a horrible injury in the College Football National Title game, and anything the Lions got from him in 2022 would be a bonus.

Now that we have reached the end of the regular season, the Lions coaching staff is willing to cut the speedster loose. The Lions should find plenty of opportunities against a Bears defense that is beaten up as we approach the finish line. Jameson Williams is your guy if you're looking for a cheap Home Run swing.

