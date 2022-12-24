Best NFL Parlay Bets for Today - Lions vs. Panthers (+725) - Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Detroit Lions will visit the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 25, in an NFL Week 16 matchup between two NFC teams.

The Lions are 7-7 and second in the NFC North. Detroit is only half a game back in the NFC postseason race. The Panthers are 5-9 and tied for second place in the NFC South. Carolina is just one game back in a crowded division race.

Lions vs. Panthers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24th, 1:00 pm EST

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Detroit Lions -2.5 (-115)

While the Detroit Lions rank 31st in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 26.0 points per game, they rank fifth in scoring, averaging 26.4 points per game. The Lions have won six of their past seven games after starting the season 1-6. Their only loss during that stretch was a three point loss to the 11-3 Buffalo Bills.

Detroit has averaged 28.0 points per game over their past seven games, while allowing opponents to score just 19.8 points. Look for the Lions to continue their strong play by winning by at least three points.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Jared Goff Over 250 Passing Yards (+110)

Jared Goff has been a revelation under center for the Detroit Lions this season. Goff, who entered the season viewed as a stopgap quarterback, is currently ninth in the league in passing yards, with 3604, and eighth in touchdowns, with 23. The two-time Pro Bowler has thrown for at least 250 passing yards in seven of his fourteen games, including his past three contests.

Look for Goff to become the seventh quarterback to throw for at least 250 passing yards against the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Jamaal Williams Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+135)

Jamaal Williams currently leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns as he has found the end zone 14 times this season. The Detroit Lions running back will face a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed 16 rushing touchdowns this season, which is tied for the seventh-most in the league.

Furthermore, the Panthers allowed three scores on the ground last week. Look for Williams to take advantage of a poor rushing defense by finding the end zone at least once to extend his league lead.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +725

Poll : 0 votes