Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Bills vs. Bengals- Divisional Round- January 22 | 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the most anticipated NFL match-ups of the season. Josh Allen faces Joe Burrow, with the winner heading to the AFC Championship.

NFL, Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $7.8K, FanDuel $9K)

The Buffalo Bills do not have a running game in the traditional sense. Josh Allen is the offense for Buffalo, both through the air and on the ground. Josh Allen is as close to a sure thing that exists.

Tournaments: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $6.5K, FanDuel $8K)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are red-hot. The Bengals haven't lost an NFL game in over two months, and they will not be intimidated by the Buffalo Bills. Expect Joe Burrow to be the catalyst of the Bengals' offense in a shoot-out.

NFL, Best running back picks

Cash Games: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $6.5K, FanDuel $7.7K)

Joe Mixon is the chalk play at the RB position. Although Samaje Perine is more involved in the offense, it is far from the Buffalo split backfield. Given the amount of volume Joe Mixon gets and the method of beating the Bills on the ground, a ceiling game for Joe Mixon could be in store.

Tournament: James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $4.8K, FanDuel $5.8K)

Why James Cook and not Devin Singletary? With new information, we must adjust our priors. James Cook is becoming more involved in the offense, and in a game where the Bills may need a back to step up as a receiver, James Cook has better-receiving chops than Devin Singletary.

NFL, Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $7.7K, FanDuel $8.2K)

Stefon Diggs is Josh Allen's right-hand man. Allen leans on Stefon Diggs in one of the most critical moments of the game. In a potentially high-scoring affair, look for Stefon Diggs to have a ceiling outcome.

Tournament: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $7.8K, FanDuel $8.5K)

Ja'Marr Chase is an outstanding play every week, regardless of format, but it is important to discuss why Stefon Diggs is a better Cash game play and why Ja'Marr Chase is a better Tournament play. In Buffalo, Josh Allen relies inherently on Stefon Diggs. In Cincinnati, Joe Burrow relies on Ja'Marr Chase. Burrow has a wide array of weapons to throw. With Tre' White matches with Ja'Marr Chase all over the field, it would make sense to target Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd more frequently to take advantage of the match-ups. The luxury of weapons for Burrow makes Ja'Marr Chase a more volatile option than Stefon Diggs, albeit one with a higher ceiling.

