Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Browns vs. Commanders- January 1 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Cleveland Browns travel to our nation's capital to face the Washington Commanders. Cleveland continues to build cohesion around starting QB Deshaun Watson while the Commanders make their final push for the playoffs.

Best quarterback picks, Browns vs. Commanders

Cash Games: Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland (DraftKings $5.8K, FanDuel $6.7K)

If Cleveland cannot find much success on the ground against the staunch Commanders' defense, Deshaun Watson and Cleveland may have to open up their offense.

Tournaments: Carson Wentz, QB, Washington (DraftKings $5.1K, FanDuel $6.5K)

Not many DFS players are willing to jump back on the Carson Wentz bandwagon. Wentz should have the opportunity to outperform his salary and remain a low-owned option.

Best running back picks, Browns vs. Commanders

Cash Games: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland (DraftKings $7.3K, FanDuel $7.8K)

Cleveland's offensive line faces one of their toughest challenges to date as they face the vaunted Commanders' defensive line. Regardless, we know that Cleveland wants to establish a run and will give most of the backfield touches to the prolific Nick Chubb.

Tournament: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington (DraftKings $5.2K, FanDuel $6.9K)

With Antonio Gibson out for this game, Brian Robinson Jr. should receive as much of the Commander's workload as he can handle. The Browns are one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, making Brian Robinson Jr. an exciting tournament play.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Browns vs. Commanders

Cash Games: Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland (DraftKings $5.8K, FanDuel $7.1K)

Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper were not connecting as much as many would like when Watson returned from his suspension. Last week was the first time fans saw a glimmer of what this duo could become. Watson targeted Amari Cooper 10 times, but remember, they faced some of the weekend's worst weather. Facing much better weather this week, we can finally see what the ceiling looks like for the Deshaun Watson/Amari Cooper connection.

Tournament: Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington (DraftKings $4.6K, FanDuel $6.1K)

Jahan Dotson produces every time he receives an opportunity. The explosive rookie out of Penn State has crushed the competition every step of the way. The narrative surrounding Jahan Dotson would be much different if he had not sustained a mid-season injury that derailed him for some time. Since Dotson returned to the Commanders' lineup, he has picked up right where he left off. Some may be concerned about the switch at the QB position from Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz, but remember, Jahan Dotson did well with Wentz under center earlier this season. The Commanders will get a burnable Browns defense at home, making Jahan Dotson one of the favorite tournament receivers of the week.

Poll : 0 votes