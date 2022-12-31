The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to face AFC South division rivals, the Houston Texans. The Texans have zero motivation in this one. The Jaguars' motivation is marginal at best. Regardless of the result of this one, Jacksonville will face the Titans in Week 18 to determine the winner of the AFC South.

Best quarterback picks, Jaguars vs. Texans

Cash Games: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville (DraftKings $6.2K, FanDuel $7.8K)

Trevor Lawrence will likely garner too much ownership to warrant tournament consideration, but he is perfect for cash games. It is fair to question the Houston Texans' motivation. If they're being honest, their top priority is keeping the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jaguars should have their way on Sunday.

Tournaments: Davis Mills III, QB, Houston (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.3K)

Few DFS players will play Davis Mills III, given these odd circumstances. If Mills can keep the Texans in the game, he could be a low-owned play that pays off big time.

Best running back picks, Jaguars vs. Texans

Cash Games: Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville (DraftKings $6.4K, FanDuel $7.7K)

Travis Etienne Jr. is the chalk play of this one. The Houston Texans are one of the worst teams in the NFL against the run. Travis Etienne Jr. should have a field day against the battered Texans' front seven.

Tournament: Royce Freeman, RB, Houston (DraftKings $4.6K, FanDuel $5.9K)

Royce Freeman is an example of the 'last man standing' in Houston. Dameon Pierce is out for the remainder of the season. Dare Ogunbewale is questionable this week and will cede additional opportunities to Royce Freeman.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Jaguars vs. Texans

Cash Games: Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $6.9K)

Christian Kirk is a safer bet at the receiver position. Kirk can hurt the opposition all over the field, including the short to intermediate area, and deep down the field. We haven't seen a ceiling performance from Christian Kirk in a while. He feels long overdue.

Tournament: Zay Jones, WR, Jacksonville (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.3K)

We saw the ceiling and the floor from Zay Jones in back-to-back weeks. This sentiment relegates Zay Jones to a tournament play, not a cash gameplay. Forgive Zay for last week’s game, as they were playing in poor weather conditions and ultimately didn't have to open up the offense much against a Zach Wilson-led New York Jets offense. We know that Trevor Lawrence and Zay Jones have quite the chemistry. Against a vulnerable Texans' defense, Zay Jones is capable of a few splash plays this week.

