Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Jets vs. Dolphins- January 8 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

New York Jets travel to South Beach to face Miami Dolphins in a battle between AFC East rivals. The Jets' playoff chances have vanished, but the Dolphins have a heartbeat.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Joe Flacco, QB, New York Jets (DraftKings $4.8K, FanDuel $K)

Joe Flacco at QB for the New York Jets injects life into a stagnant offense.

Tournaments: Skylar Thompson, QB, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $4.8K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Skylar Thompson gets the nod under center following an injury to backup QB Teddy Bridgewater.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $6.2K)

Since his arrival in Miami, Jeff Wilson Jr. has been the most explosive running back for the Dolphins. The Jets are terrific in the secondary and will pose some problems for the Dolphins' receivers. Miami would be wise to mix more running games into their play this week.

Tournament: Zonovan Knight, RB, New York Jets (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $6.2K)

Zonovan Knight remains the top back for the Jets' offense. The Jets wouldn't want to get into a shoot-out with the Dolphins. They would be best suited to run the ball and grind out a victory over Miami, featuring Knight as the hammer for their offense.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $8.6K)

Tyreek Hill is the Chalk play at the receiver position. Despite playing alongside his third QB of the season in rookie Skylar Thompson, Hill will remain the focal point of a Dolphins offense that has been explosive all season long. The Dolphins will remain in the wild-card hunt with a victory on Sunday.

Tournament: Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $7.1K)

Garrett Wilson is the ultimate tournament play in this one. The rookie receiver has exceeded expectations this year, despite playing dealing with questionable play at the QB position. Zach Wilson did the Jets' offense no favors, but Mike White gave them a bit of a lift. The Jets should turn back to reliable old Joe Flacco in this one. Flacco played well in 2022, justifying his salary and draft status. He was probably the best bet at the QB position all along. Flacco has the ability to elevate Garrett Wilson's game substantially. Some less savvy DFS players might shy away from Garrett Wilson. Take full advantage.

