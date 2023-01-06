Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Ravens vs. Bengals- January 8 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

Baltimore Ravens head to Ohio to face Cincinnati Bengals in a clash between AFC North rivals. Both teams are heading to the AFC playoffs with aspirations for more.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $7.3K, FanDuel $8.2)

Joe Burrow is the Cash game specialist in this one. The Bengals passing attack has torched the Ravens' secondary in the past.

Tournaments: Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens (DraftKings $4.9K, FanDuel $6.5K)

Tyler Huntley remains in play in tournaments, given his ability as a runner. The Ravens may be chasing in this one, affording more rushing opportunities for Huntley.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $7.1K, FanDuel $7.5K)

Although Joe Mixon has majorly been a part of the running back committee this season, he is still the leader of the Bengals' backfield. Mixon remains a solid bet for 15-20 touches as a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Tournament: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens (DraftKings $5.7K, FanDuel $6.9K)

J.K. Dobbins has been in and out of the Baltimore lineup with injuries. He appears to be as fit as he has been in the last two seasons. With Tyler Huntley still under center for the Ravens, their best shot is to slow the game down, run the ball with Dobbins, and keep Joe Burrow and the Bengals' weapons on the sidelines. Dobbins is a high-end tournament option this week.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $8.4K, FanDuel $8.5K)

Ja'Marr Chase is a weekly option in your Cash game. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have a strong connection back to their time as teammates at LSU. Chase is one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL. The Bengals remain in the hunt for the #1 seed in the AFC. This match-up against the Ravens will impact the playoff seeds. Expect Cincinnati to come out firing on all cylinders.

Tournament: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $7.6K, FanDuel $7.8K)

Tee Higgins is the second option in the Cincinnati Bengals' offense and draws less of a crowd on the field as well as in the DFS community. Higgins will likely draw less ownership while his ceiling is similar to his counterpart, Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins is traditionally one of the most discounted options at the receiver position. Savvy DFS players will take advantage and add him to their lineups.

