Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Saints vs. Eagles- January 1 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The New Orleans Saints travel to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints remain in contention for the NFC South while the Eagles push to clinch the #1 seed in the NFC.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Gardner Minshew, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $5.5K, FanDuel $7.5K)

Gardner Minshew performed admirably last week in Dallas. The two interceptions were arguably not his fault, as his receiver got out-wrestled for the ball on both occasions. Minshew showed that he provides upside in the Eagles' explosive offense.

Tournaments: Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints (DraftKings $4.8K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Andy Dalton will have to perform exceedingly well for the Saints to have a shot at this one on the road in a hostile Philadelphia.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $6.8K)

This week feels like Miles Sanders' week. The Philadelphia Eagles have not announced their starting QB yet, but all signs point to it being Gardner Minshew under center. It would be wise for the Eagles to run the ball consistently to take pressure off Gardner Minshew. We have not seen a ceiling performance from Miles Sanders in several weeks, now would be as good a time as ever.

Tournament: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (DraftKings $6.9K, FanDuel $7.3K)

Alvin Kamara will handle as many carries and receptions as he can this week with a depleted arsenal around him.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $7.9K, FanDuel $8.4K)

AJ Brown has been the primary read for the Eagles' offense all season. The Eagles are playing for the #1 seed in the NFC, and a bye in the first week of the NFL playoffs. Expect the Eagles, coming off a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, to come into this game fired up and wanting to put the Saints away early. AJ Brown should be one of the better plays of the week, regardless of position.

Tournament: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $7.1K, FanDuel $7.8K)

DeVonta Smith has been on fire for the last month of the season. We knew that DeVonta Smith was a talented receiver, but we are now beginning to see the second-year WR put it all together on the field.

Opposing defenses assign their defensive attention to take AJ Brown out of the game. This strategy leaves DeVonta Smith with one-on-one coverage, and he is shredding it.

DeVonta Smith found the end zone twice last week in an intense battle with the Dallas Cowboys. Expect more of the same as we close the regular season, regardless of who is under center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

