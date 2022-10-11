Best NFL DFS Picks today for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - MNF - October 10 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will battle on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Below, we'll go through the best players to target for tonight's DFS slate on both DraftKings & FanDuel. The Single Game/Showdown Captain Contest Mode begins at 8:15 p.m. EDT. We'll take you through the best picks for value and production for each slot below.

NFL DFS Captain/MVP Picks

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $12.0k, FanDuel $17.5k)

Patrick Mahomes is one of the best players in the NFL, and in this contest, he has a pretty good chance of racking up the most fantasy points. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three TDs last week in his team's 41-31 win over Tampa Bay. He's now up to 276.5 yards per game and 2.75 passing TDs per game. His passing TDs per contest ranks second-best in the NFL, and he has a really good chance of building on this performance tonight. In his career, Mahomes has a 112.4 passer rating versus the Raiders, which is several points above his career passer rating. Also, the 318.3 yards that he averages against Las Vegas is a number he could certainly approach tonight. Expect Mahomes to have a field day against the ninth-worst passing defense in the league.

Other Captain/MVP Picks: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $10.8k, FanDuel $13.5k)

NFL DFS Flex Picks Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $5.2k, FanDuel $8.0k)

Valdez-Scantling is a great value option tonight as there's a good chance Kansas City could run up the score tonight. The former Packers receiver is the Chiefs' third option, but Mahomes usually makes sure to spread the ball around. Valdez-Scantling is averaging 5.8 targets, 3.3 receptions, and 42 yards per game, but he's yet to find the end zone. Expect plenty of scoring tonight, and if Valdez-Scantling can record his first touchdown of the season, he'll be more than worth the price tag.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $8.8k, FanDuel $12.0k)

Jacobs had a monster game last week against a decent Broncos defense, tallying 144 yards and two scores on 28 carries. He has had some pedestrian performances up to Week 4, but now his rushing average per game ranks fourth-best in the NFL. He's also seen a ton of targets over the last two weeks. Look for him to be effective as a pass catcher too.

Other Flex options: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $7.4k, FanDuel $12.5k)

Poll : 0 votes