Best NFL DFS Single Game Picks tonight for DraftKings & FanDuel - Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers MNF - October 3 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The San Francisco 49ers will be home to face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, and we'll guide you through the best NFL DFS players to target for both production and value. The Single Game/Showdown Captain Contest/Mode begins at 8:15 p.m. EDT, and we'll take you through the best picks for each slot below.

Best NFL MVP/Captain Picks:

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings $12.0k, $FanDuel $17.5k)

Cooper Kupp is averaging an impressive 29 points per game on DraftKings, and he's up to 22 points per game on FanDuel. Last week he was quiet on both platforms, which was very uncharacteristic for last year's Super Bowl MVP. Still, for the year, he's averaging 9.3 catches and 93.3 yards. He's seen 11.7 targets per game, which is the second highest mark in the NFL. He's also totaled three receiving TDs and one rushing TD so far, and he's always a red-zone threat, which is great for fantasy.

The Niners have a tough defense, but out of all the players tonight, Kupp should be able to outscore everyone. Kupp is a star and he should show out tonight on NFL's Monday Night Football, regardless of the final result.

Other MVP/Captain options: Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings $10.6k, $FanDuel $15.5k)

Best Flex Picks:

Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers (DraftKings $4.0k, $FanDuel $8.0k)

Robbie Gould is now in his sixth year as the Niners kicker, and he's been in the league since 2005. Gould had a great 87% field goal percentage last season, including seven makes from over 40 yards and three from 50+. He's converted less per game so far, but this is because San Francisco's offense has been very unproductive. Tonight’s scoring could be pretty low, and if there are a few touchdowns, this will play into Gould’s favor.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (DraftKings $6.6k, $FanDuel $8.5k)

George Kittle made his season debut last week after being sidelined in NFL Weeks 1 & 2. He reeled in four catches for 28 yards and was targeted five times. He didn't rack up his regular numbers, but he should be closer to normal in tonight's game. Last year he finished with 910 yards in 14 games. Expect him to be a featured target tonight, where he'll provide a huge boost for his team,

Other Flex options: Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings $7.0k, $FanDuel $10.0k), Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings $5.2k, $FanDuel $10.5k)

