Best NFL Parlay Bets for Today: Bills vs. Lions (+526)- Week 12 - November 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

We have a Thanksgiving non-conference NFL showdown this week with the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions kicking off the Week 12 slate of games.

Buffalo is currently second in the AFC East with a 7-3 record and are coming off a 31-23 "home" victory over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday as they were forced to play at Ford Field after a massive snowstorm that hit Buffalo.

The Lions are doing better than people expected as they are second in the NFC North with a 4-6 record and are riding a three-game winning streak here as they defeated the New York Giants on the road 31-18 on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

Date & Time: Thursday, November 24, 12:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Parlay Leg #1 - Detroit +9.5 (-105)

The Buffalo Bills are obviously the better and more talented team in this matchup, but the Detroit Lions have been rolling as of late.

The Lions do not have a great defense, but are holding teams to 19 points per game in the last three weeks while the Bills are allowing 25.3 points per game. Detroit should be able to keep this game close and cover the spread.

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Parlay Leg #2 -Gabriel Davis Anytime Touchdowns (+110)

There is going to be a lot of attention put on the production that Stefon Diggs puts up in this game, so that leaves the defense not realizing what Gabriel Davis can do and put up points. He is getting the ball thrown his way as he is averaging 7.3 targets in his last four games played.

However, he has not scored a touchdown in three of his last four games played, so fully expect him to be able to score at least one touchdown as the defense here is going to be a little relaxed on him in scoring position.

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Parlay Leg #3 Josh Allen Under 2.5 Passing TDs (-190)

We can really take a heavy favorite here and it does not hurt our parlay in the slightest in terms of the odds. Josh Allen is third with 21 touchdown passes, but has looked like a different quarterback throwing the ball as of late.

He has just four total touchdown passes in his last three games and is still dealing with a UCL injury in his throwing elbow, so that will be tough to really get going and find the end zone three or more times throughout this game.

