Best NFL Parlay Bets for Today - Broncos vs. Rams (+476) - Week 16 - December 25 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Denver Broncos in a Week 16 meeting between two teams that have failed to meet expectations this NFL season.

After winning the Super Bowl last season, the Rams are 4-10 and tied for last place in the NFC West. The Denver Broncos, who entered the season with high expectations after acquiring Russell Wilson, are also 4-10 and in last place in the AFC West.

Broncos vs. Rams Match Details

Fixture: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

Date and Time: Sunday, December 25, 4:30 pm EST

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Denver Broncos -2.5 (-112)

Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams have failed to meet expectations this season and are simply playing for pride at this point. The Rams remain without several key players, including starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Meanwhile, the Broncos will get nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson back from injury. Look for Denver to ride their third overall scoring defense, who allow just 18.1 points per game, to a victory by at least three points.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams Under 36.5 (-110)

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams have been the two worst offenses in the NFL this season. The Broncos, who rank last in points per game, average just 15.6 points per game, while the Rams, who rank second to last in points per game, average 16.4 points per game. While Los Angeles' defense has underperformed, allowing 22.9 points per game, Denver is elite on that side of the ball, as they allow just 18.1 points per game. Expect this to be a defensive matchup where the two teams combine to score less than 37 points.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Baker Mayfield Under 184.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Baker Mayfield has not been good this season. The former first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming off of one of his worst games of the season in which he completed just 57.1% of his passes for 111 passing yards. Mayfield will face a Broncos defense that has allowed the second-fewest passing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. Look for him to struggle to move the ball through the air as he finishes with no more than 184 passing yards.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +476

