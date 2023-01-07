Best NFL Parlay Bets for Today - Cardinals vs. 49ers (+442) - Week 18 - January 8 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Arizona Cardinals will visit the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals that could affect both the postseason race and the NFL Draft.

Arizona is 4-12 and currently in line to receive the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They can move up as high as the second pick, although a win could push them down to the sixth pick. The Cardinals have lost their past six games.

San Francisco is 12-4 and currently second in the NFC despite having to use multiple quarterbacks this season. The 49ers, who have won nine straight games, can move up to the first seed and secure a first-round bye with a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8th, 4:25 p.m. EST

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

NFL Parlay Leg #1: San Francisco 49ers -14.5 (-110)

Eight out of the San Francisco 49ers 12 wins this season have come by at least 15 points, including their 38-10 Week 11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals were still playing for something at that point as they were fighting for their postseason lives. In the final week of the season, Arizona has nothing to play for besides draft positioning and will be without several starters. Furthermore, the San Francisco 49ers have plenty to play for as a victory and a Philadelphia Eagles' loss will give them a first-round bye. With the 49ers and Eagles set to play at the same time, San Francisco cannot afford to rest players. Look for the 49ers to blow the Cardinals out once again as they win by at least 15 points.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: George Kittle Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+135)

George Kittle has caught nine touchdown passes this season, including two in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, who have given up the second-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. Furthermore, five of Kittle's nine touchdowns have come in the past three weeks as he has developed chemistry with third-string quarterback turned starter Brock Purdy. Look for Kittle to once again find the end zone against the Cardinals to reach double-digit touchdowns this season.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-145)

Christian McCaffrey has found the end zone 12 times this season, including nine times in his 10 games as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey has scored six times in his last five games, finding the end zone at least once in each contest. Furthermore, the Arizona Cardinals have allowed the third-most touchdowns to opposing running backs this season. Look for him to score against Arizona for the second time this season.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +442

