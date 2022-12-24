Best NFL Parlay Bets for Today - Texans vs. Titans (+429) - Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans in a Week 16 meeting between AFC South divisional rivals.

The Titans are 7-7 and leading the AFC South by half a game, however, Tennessee have lost their last four games. The Texans are an NFL-worst 1-12-1 and have lost their past nine games.

Texans vs. Titans Match Details

Fixture: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24th, 1:00 pm EST

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Tennessee Titans -3.5 (-104)

While the Tennessee Titans have struggled over the past month, they will face a Houston Texans team that has not won a game since the beginning of October, losing nine straight in that span.

While the Titans will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the Texans defense has been awful against the run. Houston has allowed the most rushing yards and the fourth-most rushing touchdowns this season. Look for All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to have a big game as the Titans win by at least four points.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-150)

Derrick Henry is currently tied for third in the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns this season. Furthermore, Henry loves to play against the Houston Texans. In his previous meeting with Houston this season, the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Henry has run for at least 211 yards and two touchdowns in each of his past four meetings with the Texans, a streak that dates back to 219. Look for Henry, who has scored in each of the last two weeks, to find the end zone against a defense that has allowed 19 touchdowns on the ground this season.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Royce Freeman Over 27.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Royce Freeman was promoted to the Houston Texans' active roster prior to last week, following an injury to rookie running back Dameon Pierce. In his season debut against the Kansas City Chiefs' top-five run defense, Freeman finished with 51 rushing yards as he led the Texans in carries.

While he will face another challenge, as the Tennessee Titans are also a top-five defense, Freeman should see plenty of touches. Look for him to take advantage and finish with at least 28 rushing yards.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +429

Poll : 0 votes