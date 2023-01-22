Best NFL Parlay Today: Bengals vs Bills (+425) - January 22 - Divisional Round | NFL Playoffs

Many different parlays can be made today for this AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills and Bengals were two of the best teams in the AFC, and today they'll battle for a spot in the AFC Championship. Below, we'll feature the best same-game parlay for this Divisional Round matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 3:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Josh Allen 2+ Passing Touchdowns

Josh Allen finished with 35 most touchdowns, which was tied for the second-most in the NFL. Allen has proven that he's one of the league's best quarterbacks, and he's also proven that he can show up in the playoffs. He threw for three TDs against Miami last week, and he's now recorded two or more TDs in four consecutive postseason contests. Also, he's thrown at least two TDs in each of his past four games heading into today's game, so expect him to extend that streak.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Devin Singletary Over 34.5 Rushing Yards

Devin Singeltary, the Bills' leading rusher this year, had a decent game last week, finishing with 48 rushing yards on ten carries. This game was right in line with his season average of 48.3 rushing yards per game. Today, he'll match up with a solid Bengals run defense, but Singeltary has finished with 35 or more yards on the ground in eight of his past nine games. Expect him to reach that number again here at home.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Joe Mixon Over 19.5 Receiving Yards

Bengals running back Joe Mixon gets involved as a pass-catcher a lot more than most running backs. Mixon averages 28.6 receiving yards, and even though he only finished with 17 last week, he should be able to be closer to his average today. In eight of his previous ten games, he's accumulated at least 20 receiving yards, and he should be targeted enough to get there again today.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: First Quarter Total Points Over 9.5

These teams possess two of the better offenses in the NFL, and both excel at scoring early. The Bengals average 5.7 first-quarter points, while the Bills average 6.4. Today, both offenses should come out of the gates hot and combine for at least 10 points in Buffalo.

Total Parlay Odds: +425

