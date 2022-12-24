Best NFL Parlay Today: Raiders vs Steelers (+475) - December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of parlays can be made for this NFL Week 16 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers and Raiders are both 6-8, and the loser of this contest will likely see their playoff hopes evaporate. Below, we'll take you through the best same-game parlay to target for this Saturday Night AFC showdown, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Match Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date & Time: Saturday, December 24, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

NFL Leg #1: Najee Harris Anytime TD Scorer

Najee Harris has been solid for Pittsburgh this year, and after scoring last week, he's now recorded a rushing TD in four of his past five games. Harris garnered a season-high 24 carries last week, which is a great sign, and tonight he'll matchup with the Raiders, who gave up 206 rushing yards. Harris has eight TDs (six rushing and two receiving) this season, accounting for over one-third of his team's scores, so expect him to get into the end zone tonight.

NFL Leg #2: Kenny Pickett Over 174.5 Passing Yards

Kenny Pickett was sidelined last week, but he'll return tonight to face a Las Vegas defense that allows 244.3 passing yards on average. In Pickett's last six full games, he's averaged 213.8 yards, and he shouldn't show any signs of rust tonight. Expect the rookie QB to get to 175 yards tonight, as he's surpassed this mark in five of his last six games. The only time he failed to, he was just one yard shy and given tonight's opposition, expect Pickett to surpass 174 with ease.

NFL Leg #3: Josh Jacobs Over 69.5 Rushing Yards

Josh Jacobs leads the NFL in rushing yards per game at the moment, with an impressive average of 106.8. Jacobs has tallied 78 or more yards in each of his previous six games, so there's no reason he should finish with under 70 tonight. The Steelers do have a decent run defense, but Jacobs has been unstoppable all year long. Looking at the Raiders' running back's last five games, he has an average of 134.8 yards per game, which is almost double of what he needs for this prop to hit. Jacobs could get this total in the first half alone, so this should be a lock for tonight's Saturday Night battle.

Total Parlay Odds: +475

