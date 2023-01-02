Best NFL Parlays Today: Bills vs Bengals (+362)- Week 17 - January 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday (January 2) at Paycor Stadium in NFL Regular Season action.

These are two of the best teams heading into the postseason as the Bills are currently trying to hold onto the top seed in the AFC with a win here. With a win here, the Bengals will overtake the Bills in the standings and own the tiebreaker over the Chiefs as well.

The best parlay for this specific matchup is listed below:

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 2023; 8:15 pm ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

PROP #1: Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-166 on Caesars)

Josh Allen has been doing well throughout the season when you look at his overall numbers, but people have noticed a trend where Allen's elbow injury is causing a struggle here. However, Allen has thrown six touchdown passes in his last two games and should improve. The Bengals are allowing 17 passing touchdowns this season and facing a solid quarterback will make it easy for this to hit here.

PROP #2: Joe Burrow Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-189 on Caesars)

Joe Burrow is second in the NFL with passing touchdowns. Burrow has an elite level of skill position players to throw the ball to and he has thrown for multiple touchdowns in his previous four games heading into this game. Buffalo is allowing more than one passing touchdown per game and need to improve here if they want to keep this from hitting. Go with the over here as well.

PROP #3: Joe Mixon Over 13.5 Rushing Attempts (-113 on DraftKings)

The Bengals are not running the football enough to be a balanced offensive attack and having a dominant back like Joe Mixon will definitely be helpful here. Mixon has been doing well throughout the season and in his last five games, he is averaging 14 rushing attempts thus far. All in all, go with the over on his rushing attempts in his game.

