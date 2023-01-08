Best NFL Parlays Today: Browns vs Steelers (+450) - Week 18 | January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Today, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers square off in Pittsburgh for the final game of the regular season. The 8-8 Steelers host their division rivals, the 7-9 Browns, and below, we'll walk you through the best same-game parlay, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Deshaun Watson Over 18.5 Rushing Yards

Deshaun Watson has always been one of the more mobile quarterbacks in the AFC, and since returning from suspension, he's totaled more than 18 rushing yards every time he's taken the field. Even though he's only played five games, he's averaging 26.2 rushing yards, and in his career, he averages over 30 per game. Expect him to get to 19 today against the Steelers.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Kenny Pickett Under 1.5 Total Passing Touchdowns

Kenny Pickett has been able to avoid making mistakes for most of the second half of the season, but he has just six passing TDs. In 11 games, six passing TDs are very low, and he doesn't have any games where he's tossed two. Expect the rookie to stay under two again, especially since the Steelers will likely run the ball when they get near the end zone.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Pat Freiermuth Under 4.5 Total Receptions

Pittsburgh's tight end, Pat Freiermuth, has enjoyed an excellent second season, but he hasn't had a ton of receptions recently. Over his past five games, he's averaged just 3.2 catches and five targets. Over this stretch, he's caught five or more passes just once, and the Browns have a solid pass defense. Cleveland has allowed an average of just 14.8 completed passes over their past four contests, so expect Freiermuth to reel in under five receptions.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: Total Points Under 44.5

The under has hit in each of Cleveland's last six games and four of Pittsburgh's last five games. This can be attributed to strong defensive play but also inconsistency on offense. Neither team has had any of their games exceed 44 points since late November, so expect a low-scoring contest today. While playing in Pittsburgh, Steelers games have had an average of under 38 points, so expect the total to remain at least under 45.

Total Parlay Odds: +450

