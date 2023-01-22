Best NFL Parlays Today: Cowboys vs 49ers (+500) - NFC Divisional Round - January 22 | NFL Playoffs

There are plenty of parlays that can be made on today's NFC Divisional Round matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. The #2 seed 49ers haven't lost since late October, and they'll look to keep rolling tonight. The Cowboys easily handled the Bucs last week, and they'll try to notch another big road win today. Below, we'll highlight the best same-game parlay for this matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 6:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

NFL Parlay Leg #1: T.Y. Hilton Under 29.5 Receiving Yards

T.Y. Hilton only played three regular season games for the Cowboys this year, and recently his production has dipped a bit, even if it is a smaller sample size. Last week he only caught two passes for 23 yards, and the week before, he ended with 19 yards. The Niners have a solid pass defense, and since Hilton isn't one of Prescott's main targets, expect the veteran wideout to have another quiet game.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Dak Prescott Over 224.5 Passing Yards

Dak Prescott finished with 305 passing yards last week, and looking at his final few regular season games, Prescott usually surpassed 224 yards with ease. Of his last five regular season contests, he finished with over 224 yards four times. Today, he should be able to get to 225 pretty easily as he rarely falls below this number.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Total Points Under 47.5

Today, we'll see two of the best defenses in the NFL squaring off. The Niners gave up just 16.3 points per game, which was the fewest points given up in the league. Dallas wasn't too far behind them, surrendering only 20.1. Considering that the total has gone under in three straight for the Cowboys, we should expect a low-scoring affair today. Last year, we saw 40 total points between these two when they met in the wild card round, and it's likely that today's game hovers around the 40-point mark, combined.

Total Parlay Odds: +500

