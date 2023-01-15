Best NFL Parlays Today - Dolphins vs. Bills (+525) - Wild Card Round - January 15 | 2022 NFL Postseason

The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in a Wild Card round matchup between AFC East rivals.

The 13-3 Bills have lived up to their expectations since entering the season as among the Super Bowl favorites. Buffalo has ranked second in both scoring and scoring defense and has won their past seven games.

The 9-8 Dolphins have struggled down the stretch after an 8-3 start to the season. Miami lost five games in a row before picking up a Week 18 victory to clinch the postseason. The Dolphins rank 11th in scoring and 24th in scoring defense, however, they will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and are expected to start third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Dolphins vs. Bills Match Details

Fixture: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15th, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Buffalo Bills -13.5 (-115)

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins split their two-game season series in 2022. Miami picked up a Week 3 21-19 victory at home, while Buffalo got their revenge in the form of a 32-29 home victory in Week 15.

While the teams have played two close games this season, the Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in this Wild Card round matchup. Miami's offense has struggled without Tagovailoa as they have averaged just 13.5 points per game with rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson starting.

Look for the Dolphins to struggle to score against Buffalo's second-ranked scoring defense as they fail to keep up with their second-ranked scoring offense. Expect the Bills to win by at least 14 points.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Stefon Diggs Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+120)

Stefon Diggs finished the regular season tied for third in receiving touchdowns as he caught 11 on the season. While Diggs failed to score in two meetings with the Dolphins this season, he did finish with 12 receptions and 134 receiving yards. Look for Josh Allen's favorite target to find the end zone in his third matchup with Miami.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Skylar Thompson Under 199.5 Passing Yards (-145)

Skylar Thompson has just two starts in his brief NFL career after the Miami Dolphins made him their seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The rookie quarterback, who entered the season as the Dolphins' third-string quarterback, has played in seven games and has never thrown for more than 166 passing yards.

Facing a very tough Buffalo Bills defense in very cold weather does not bode well for Thompson and the Dolphins. Look for him to once again fail to throw for 200 passing yards.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +525

