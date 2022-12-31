Best NFL Parlays Today: Jaguars vs. Texans (+647)- Week 17 - January 1 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, January 1st, at NRG Stadium for NFL Regular Season action.

This game does not mean much for either team as Jacksonville has a matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 for the AFC South crown. The Texans are trying to get the first overall pick and are competing with the Chicago Bears for it.

The best parlay for this specific matchup are listed below:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Match Details

Fixture: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1; 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

PROP #1: Jacksonville Jaguars -3 (-110 on DraftKings)

Jacksonville are far and away the better team in this game and should dominate against the Texans. Houston is trying to secure the number one overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and will select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. They are not going to try to win. Jacksonville's offense is cruising as they are averaging 31.7 points in their last three games. The road team has 15-7-1 ATS in their last 23 games against one another. Go with the Jacksonville Jaguars to cover the spread.

PROP #2: Trevor Lawrence, Rushing Yards - Under 13.5 (-110 on DraftKings)

The Jaguars are going to tell Lawrence not to run the football as this game means absolutely nothing to their team's chances of the playoffs. Lawrence is also listed as questionable with a toe injury that has had him practicing in a limited fashion. Looking at his last five games, Trevor Lawrence is averaging 3.8 rushing attempts per game. Go with the under in rushing attempts as well.

PROP #3: Travis Etienne, Anytime TD (+105 on DraftKings)

Travis Etienne has failed to find the end zone for a long time. It has been six full games since he last found the end zone. However, he is doing well at getting touches and this Texans defense is not great at getting stops. Someone is going to have to score and with the ability to run or catch it at the goalline; go with Travis Etienne to score in this game.

