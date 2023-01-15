Best NFL Parlays Today: Ravens vs Bengals (+450) - Wild Card Round - January 15 | NFL Playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens tonight in Cincinnati, and there are plenty of player props to pick from. The 12-4 Bengals host a 10-7 Ravens team that won't have Lamar Jackson tonight. The Bengals won at home last week versus the Ravens, but tonight will have a much more electric atmosphere compared to that Week 18 matchup. Below, we'll guide you through the best same-game parlay, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Ravens Under 1.5 Total Touchdowns

The Ravens' offense has really struggled in recent weeks, and a lot of that has to do with the absence of Lamar Jackson. Baltimore eclipsed 300 total yards of offense last week, but they've had issues moving the ball downfield. When it comes to getting into the end zone, it's been a rare occurrence lately. The Ravens have gone six straight games (four of which Jackson has been hurt) where they've scored one touchdown or fewer, and that should be the case again tonight.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Joe Mixon 4+ Receptions

Running back Joe Mixon finished the year with 60 receptions and 441 yards, and although the Bengals have some great receivers, Mixon does get targeted and involved in the offense. Mixon recorded five catches last week, as it was evident that the Ravens' defense was focusing on Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Tonight, expect Mixon to get four receptions as he's done so in each of his last three full games, excluding the postponed Buffalo game.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: First Quarter Total Points Under 9.5 Points

Tonight, the Ravens will have to rely on their defense to get through to the next round. Considering they haven't scored much with Lamar Jackson sidelined, it's unlikely that Baltimore will do much in the first quarter. In the Ravens' last four games, they've been held to three total first-quarter points for an average of under one first-quarter point per game. The Bengals have a tough offense to stop, but early on, Baltimore's defense should be able to hold their own and keep the overall total low. Expect both teams to combine for under 10 points after the first 15 minutes tonight.

Total Parlay Odds: +450

