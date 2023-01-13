Best NFL Picks for Sunday: Vikings vs. Giants- January 15 | 2023 NFL Playoffs

The New York Giants travel to the Midwest to face the NFC North Champion Minnesota Vikings. The two teams played barnburners the last time they faced off. What will they have in store for an encore?

Best quarterback picks, Vikings vs. Giants

Cash Games: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $7.5K)

Kirk Cousins has struggled in prime-time games before, but he should have no issue taking advantage of a Giants defense lacking in many elements. Cousins is rock solid and is made for Cash games this weekend.

Tournaments: Daniel Jones, QB, New York (DraftKings $5.6K, FanDuel $7.4K)

Daniel Jones will have to use his legs to hit his ceiling. Jones did great as a passer the first time these two teams met. A ceiling performance could be a possibility in this one.

Best running back picks, Vikings vs. Giants

Cash Games: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York (DraftKings $7.9K, FanDuel $8.8K)

Saquon Barkley has been the catalyst for the Giants' offense all season. There is no reason to think that the Giants won't lean on the talented back in their most critical game of the season. Expect the Giants to feature Saquon Barkley as a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Tournament: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota (DraftKings $7.1K, FanDuel $7.8K)

Dalvin Cook has struggled lately but remains the workhorse for the backfield. Cook remains deceptively quick as a runner and is utilized as a receiver in the passing game.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Vikings vs. Giants

Cash Games: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota (DraftKings $8.6K, FanDuel $9K)

Justin Jefferson is the Cash Game play weekly regardless of the match-up. There's no reason to overthink it this week against a beatable Giants defense.

Tournament: Darius Slayton, WR, New York (DraftKings $4.2K, FanDuel $5.8K)

The New York Giants found great success moving the ball against Minnesota in their previous match-up. The Giants could have pulled off an upset if not for the turnovers. The Giants need to run the football effectively, but they also need to open up the passing game to exploit the Minnesota Vikings' weakness, their secondary. Richie James has been more involved down the stretch as the underneath specialist. Darius Slayton is most likely to make a big play down the field. Slayton is a roll of the dice, but perfect for a Tournament play.

