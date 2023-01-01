Best NFL Player Props Today: Broncos vs Chiefs - January 1 - NFL Week 17 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Kansas City Chiefs will be at home to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and plenty of player props are being offered for this AFC West battle, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. The 12-3 Chiefs will look to keep rolling against a struggling 4-11 Broncos team. Kansas City has been unstoppable this year, and it'll be tough for Denver to beat the Chiefs in their home stadium. Below, we'll highlight the best player props for this NFL Week 17 matchup.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Match Details

Fixture: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

NFL Player Prop #1: Travis Kelce Under 6.5 Receptions (-105)

The Chiefs' Travis Kelce has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL over the past few years. Seven receptions is a lot to ask for any tight end though, even Kelce. He's only recorded seven catches once in his past seven games, and Denver has a pretty solid pass defense. The Broncos are actually well-equipped to prevent the pass, and even though they're facing a prolific Chiefs offense, they can hold their own. Expect Kelce to stay under seven receptions again on Sunday at home.

NFL Player Prop #2: Russell Wilson Over 13.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Russell Wilson has always been a threat to make plays with his legs, and even though he's 34 now, he can still run from time to time. He averages 17.9 rushing yards per game, and he's totaled 17 or more yards on the ground in each of his last three. When Wilson faced Kansas City a few weeks ago, he tallied 57 rushing yards, so back him to hit the over here.

NFL Player Prop #3: Courtland Sutton Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Courtland Sutton has been solid for Denver this year, and in each of his past four full games, he's surpassed 53 yards by a decent margin. He'll match up with a Chiefs defense on Sunday that allows more passing yards than league average, and he should be able to build off a solid game last week versus the Rams. Also, the Chiefs have allowed over 53 receiving yards to an opposing WR in 12 of 15 games this season, so expect Sutton to be pretty productive.

