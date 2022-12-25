Best NFL Player Props Today: Broncos vs Rams - NFL Week 16 | December 25 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are available for this NFL Week 16 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos. Both teams had high hopes coming into the season, but they currently hold abysmal 4-10 records. These last couple of months, both teams have lost almost all of their contests, but this afternoon they'll be playing for pride in Inglewood. Below, we'll take you through the best player props to choose from, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams Match Details

Fixture: Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Rams

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25, 4:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

NFL Player Prop #1: Van Jefferson Under 2.5 Receptions (+135)

The Rams' Van Jefferson has stepped into a slightly larger role due to the absence of fellow receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. Still, Jefferson hasn't been targeted all that much, as he's totaled ten targets overall and exactly two receptions in each of his past three games. It might be tough for Jefferson to surpass two receptions today versus a very solid Broncos pass defense. Also, since Baker Mayfield took over as the Rams' starting QB, Jefferson hasn't had three receptions, albeit just two games, but he should stay under three this afternoon.

NFL Player Prop #2: Tyler Higbee Under 27.5 Receiving Yards (-145)

Tyler Higbee, LA's tight end, has had a decent year, but in recent weeks his production hasn't been great. He has averaged just 17.3 receiving yards in his last three games and just 4.3 targets over that span. The Broncos have an awful record this year, but it's not due to their defense, which has been above average. Higbee isn't usually a featured receiving option, so expect his total yards to be low once again.

NFL Player Prop #3: Cam Akers Over 52.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Cam Akers finished with 65 rushing yards last week, and now over his past three contests, he's averaging 55.7 yards on the ground. Akers has benefitted from running back Darrell Hendeson getting waived in late November, and since then, Akers has averaged over 12 carries per game, compared to just 9.5 while he split touches in the backfield with Henderso previously. Now, Kyren Williams backs up Akers, but Williams saw just two carries last week, and overall plays a lot fewer snaps than Akers. Today, expect the Florida State product to have a solid day on the ground against an average Broncos run defense.

Poll : 0 votes