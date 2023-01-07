Best NFL Player Props Today: Chiefs vs Raiders - January 7 | NFL Week 18 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are available for this AFC West showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. The 13-3 Chiefs look to clinch a first-round bye and the #1 seed in the AFC, while the hosting Raiders will be playing the role of spoiler. The last time these two met, we were treated to a highly entertaining contest, with the Chiefs coming out on top 30-29 in Kansas City. Today, we'll see if this game can be just as exciting, and below we'll take you through the best player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 4:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

NFL Player Prop #1: Patrick Mahomes Under 14.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Patrick Mahomes has an outside chance of breaking the single-season passing yards record today. When it comes to running, he's not usually looking to gain a ton of yards on the ground. Although he is mobile, he typically doesn't rack up a ton of rushing yards, especially recently. Over his last five games, he's averaging just 11 rushing yards. Out of these five games, he's reached double-digit rushing yards just once, and today he won't want to run too much with the playoffs right around the corner. Also, the Raiders have allowed just 6.6 rushing yards per game to QBs over their past five games, so expect Mahomes to stay under 16 this afternoon.

NFL Player Prop #2: Darren Waller Over 33.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has played in just seven games this year, but since returning from injury, he's been productive. In the three games since he's come back, he's tallying 59.3 receiving yards per contest, and in all three, he's amassed at least 48. Even with unproven QB Jarrett Stidham under center, expect Waller to finish the season with a solid game.

NFL Player Prop #3: Jarrett Stidham Over 237.5 Passing Yards (-135)

Backup QB Jarrett Stidham has stepped in with the Raiders' decision to bench veteran starter, Derek Carr. He only has one career start under his belt, but he tossed 365 yards against the 49ers last week in his team's overtime loss. The 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, so we'll see if Stidham can follow up his excellent performance from a week ago. The Raiders will want to see what Stidham is capable of, so expect them to go pass-heavy in the finale today.

Poll : 0 votes