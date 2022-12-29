Best NFL Player Props Today: Cowboys vs Titans - TNF - December 29 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Tonight, the Cowboys and Titans meet in Nashville for Thursday Night Football, and plenty of player props are available to choose from on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans are 7-8, and while this game is significant, their matchup next week versus the Jaguars will decide the winner of the AFC South. For Dallas, they've already clinched a playoff spot at 11-4, and they still have an outside shot at the NFC East division. Below, we'll take you through the best player props for this primetime matchup.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ Tennessee Titans

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

NFL Player Prop #1: Hassan Haskins Over 9.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Hassan Haskins has played a very minor role this year for Tennessee, but with star running back Derrick Henry out, he'll be featured heavily tonight. QB Ryan Tannehill is also out, so the amount of touches the rookie Haskins sees will likely be a career-high. Haskins managed 17 receiving yards last week, and the rookie running back could be very active as a pass-catcher with all these injuries. Dallas' defense is one of the best in the league, but if the Cowboys have a sizeable lead late, the Titans could go to the air more. Expect Haskins to surpass ten receiving yards tonight at home versus Dallas.

NFL Player Prop #2: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Over 1.5 Receptions (-140)

The Titans' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has had a decent year, but with Derrick Henry sidelined, the hosts will need other offensive players to step up. Westbrook-Ikhine hasn't been extremely consistent, but he has notched two or more catches in two of his previous three games. Tonight, the Titans might not run the ball as often as they normally do, which will open things up for their receivers like Westbrook-Ikihine. Look for the Indiana product to have at least two catches with his team shorthanded.

NFL Player Prop #3: Josh Dobbs Longest Rush Under 10.5 Yards (-115)

Josh Dobbs will make his first career NFL start tonight for the Titans, and he'll be matched up with a tough Dallas defense. While Dobbs showed he could run the ball in college, tonight, he's facing an elite defense. He may be able to scramble here and there, but don't expect him to break off a long run tonight.

Poll : 0 votes