Best NFL Player Props Today: Jaguars vs Chiefs - January 21 - Divisional Round| NFL Playoffs

Plenty of player props are available today for this AFC playoff matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The top-seeded Chiefs earned a bye week this year and finished at 14-3. Now, they'll take on the Jaguars, who came back from a 27-point deficit last week in dramatic fashion. We'll see if the Jags can ride their momentum from last week's historic win or if Kansas City can assert their dominance at home. Below, we'll take you through the best player props for this matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Match Details

Fixture: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 4:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

NFL Player Prop #1: Patrick Mahomes Over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (-110)

Patrick Mahomes led the league in touchdown passes this year for the second time in his career. The former Super Bowl MVP threw 41 TDs this year, and in the playoffs, his career numbers are off the charts. Mahomes has thrown 11 TDs in his last three playoff games, and today he'll face a Jaguars pass defense that was shaky this season. Jacksonville let up the fifth-most passing yards, and earlier this season, Mahomes threw four TDs against the Jags at Arrowhead. Look for the Chiefs' QB to be at his best today after a bye week.

NFL Player Prop #2: Christian Kirk Over 62.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

Christian Kirk had a great first season in Jacksonville after spending his first four years in Arizona. Kirk totaled a career-high 1,108 receiving yards, and he averaged 65.9 per game. Against the Chargers, Trevor Lawrence targeted him 14 times, and Kirk caught eight passes for 78 yards, including a huge fourth-quarter TD. Kirk had his best game of the season against the Chiefs back in November, where he recorded 105 yards on nine receptions. Today, expect him to reach 63 yards, as he should be Lawrence's main target again.

NFL Player Prop #3: Travis Kelce Over 79.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

Travis Kelce has been the best tight end in the league for a few years now, and his chemistry with QB Patrick Mahomes is unmatched. Kelce has excelled in the postseason, and he's recorded at least 95 yards in each of his previous six playoff games. He should see a ton of targets today, and earlier in the season, he tallied 81 yards versus Jacksonville, so expect him to be very productive this afternoon.

