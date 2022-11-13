We have an NFC North showdown between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears in Week 10 and there are a lot of prop bets for this game. The Lions are struggling this season, as was expected as they are in the basement of the division.

However, the Bears have some late life as they have looked a lot better as of late and are now able to make some noise for a potential Wild Card spot.

As for the player props, below, we'll highlight the best ones for this divisional battle this afternoon.

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears

Date & Time: Sunday, November 13, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

NFL Player Prop #1: Chase Claypool Over 36.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

This is the second game that Chase Claypool has been with the Chicago Bears as he has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he had a week of practice with Justin Fields and has learned some more of the playbook.

In his first game with the Bears, he had six targets in this game and that should increase as the number one option in this offense. Detroit does not have a strong secondary, so expect more than 37 receiving yards in this game.

NFL Player Prop #2: David Montgomery Under 54.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

David Montgomery has been a good running back this season, but has not been very effective as of late on the ground. He is averaging 14.2 rushing attempts for 47.6 rushing yards in his previous five games, so expecting more out of him feels a little too high.

Chicago also uses a mixture of running backs in the backfield so expect the under to hit here.

NFL Player Prop #3: Michael Badgley Over 6.5 Kicking Points (-110)

It is extremely difficult to expect anything but Michael Badgley to connect on his kicks as he is perfect this season on all of his kicks as he is 8-for-8 on field goal attempts and 4-for-4 on extra point tries.

The Lions are going to be struggling a bit to move the football, so expecting field goals for Detroit seems to be the better option. We just need two field goals and an extra point to get this to hit and I really like our chances here.

