Best NFL Player Props for Today - Lions vs. Packers - Week 18 - January 8 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers in a Week 18 matchup that has huge postseason implications.

The Lions are 8-8 and have exceeded expectations this season. Detroit has won four of their past five games and can clinch the final postseason seed with a win and a Seattle Seahawks loss.

The Packers are also 8-8, thanks in large part to a recent four-game winning streak. Green Bay has a much simpler route to the postseason as all they have to do is win and they will lock up the final postseason seed.

Lions vs. Packers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8th, 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

NFL Player Prop #1: Aaron Rodgers Over 251.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Aaron Rodgers has not had his best season as he has had to play through a broken thumb while overcoming the loss of star wide receiver Davante Adams. Despite this, the four-time NFL MVP once again has the Green Bay Packers in position to make the postseason. While Rodgers has thrown for 250 passing yards in three games this season, he did clear that mark when he threw for a season-high 291 passing yards against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Look for Rodgers to once again take advantage of the Lions' defense, which has allowed the third-most passing yards this season, as he throws for at least 252 passing yards.

NFL Player Prop #2: AJ Dillon Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+105)

AJ Dillon has found the end zone seven times this season. Six of his seven touchdowns have come in the past five games as his red zone role has increased. Look for Dillon to score for the eighth time this season as he faces a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns this season.

NFL Player Prop #3: Jamaal Williams Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-135)

Jamaal Williams currently leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns as he has found the end zone 15 times this season. While Williams is yet to score in three games against his former team, Green Bay has allowed the 11th-most rushing touchdowns this season. Look for the Detroit Lions running back to find the end zone for the 16th time this season as he finally scores against the Packers.

