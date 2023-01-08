Best NFL Player Props Today: Patriots vs Bills - Week 18 | January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are available for this AFC East Week 18 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. The 12-3 Bills are locked into the playoffs, and they'll host the 8-8 Patriots, who need to win to guarantee a spot in the postseason. The Bills defeated the Patriots in New England at the beginning of December, but the Pats will be playing with a playoff berth on the line today. Below, we'll go through the best player props to target, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Match Details

Fixture: New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

NFL Player Prop #1: Mac Jones Under 230.5 Passing Yards (-119)

Mac Jones has had a decent second season for the Patriots, and today he'll play in his team's most important game of the year. They'll be up against a tough Bills team that is up there with any other team. It'll be tough for Jones and the Pats' offense to get going, especially with the game in Buffalo. Jones is averaging just 185 passing yards per game over his last three games, and Buffalo is in the top 10 when it comes to fewest passing yards allowed. Jones was held to just 195 yards against the Bills several weeks ago, so expect him to finish with under 231 this afternoon.

NFL Player Prop #2: Josh Allen Under 262.5 Passing Yards (-119)

Josh Allen is a stud QB, and the Bills will look to ride him through the playoffs. Recently though, Allen hasn't thrown for a ton of yards. This past Monday, the game versus the Bengals was canceled mid-game due to unfortunate circumstances, but prior to that, Allen had been averaging just 216 yards over a six-game span. Out of these six games, he finished with over 262 yards just once, and the Pats have a pretty mediocre defense. Expect Allen to stay under 263 yards again, especially since New England is desperate to win this game.

NFL Player Prop #3: James Cook Over 30.5 Rushing Yards (-123)

Bills running back James Cook has been Devin Singletary's backup this year, but Cook had more than a few solid games. Before the Cincinnati game, Cook had tallied 31 or more yards in three out of four contests. Today, he should see enough carries to get to 31 yards against a Pats defense that will likely be focused on stopping Josh Allen.

