Best NFL Player Props Today: Raiders vs Steelers - NFL Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are available for this NFL Week 16 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers and Raiders are both 6-8, and the loser of this contest will likely see their playoff hopes evaporate. Below, we'll take you through the best player props to target for this Saturday Night AFC showdown, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Match Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date & Time: Saturday, December 24, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

NFL Player Prop #1: Diontae Johnson Over 4.5 Receptions (-115)

Diontae Johnson is the Steelers' leading receiver, and he's been very reliable in recent weeks. He's recorded five or more receptions in each of his past four games, and over that span, he's averaged 9.3 targets. Johnson is getting a lot of action, and there's no reason why he should slow down tonight. He is listed as questionable, but he's expected to play after practicing on Friday. Look for Johnson to reel in five catches again tonight against one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

NFL Player Prop #2: Derek Carr Over 0.5 Interceptions Thrown (-140)

Raiders QB Derek Carr has had mixed results this year, and he's thrown six interceptions over his last four games. He's thrown a pick in all four of these contests, and tonight he'll face a Steelers defense that has 14 interceptions as a team on the year. Even though Pittsburgh allows a lot of passing yards, they make up for it by forcing turnovers, most of which come via interception. Expect Carr to throw at least one pick again tonight.

NFL Player Prop #3: Pat Freiermuth Over 33.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Pat Freiermuth is one of the better tight ends in the league, and he's also one of the Steelers' main receiving targets. Freiermuth finished with 33 receiving yards last week, but on the year, his average is up at 52.5. Last week backup QB Mitch Trubisky was under center, but with rookie QB Kenny Pickett back, Freiermuth should easily get over 33 yards. The Raiders allow a lot of passing yards, and in Pickett's eight full games this year, Freiermuth has tallied 34 or more yards in seven of them, so expect that to be the case again versus Las Vegas.

