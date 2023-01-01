Best NFL Player Props Today: Rams vs Chargers - NFL Week 17 - January 1 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Many player props are being offered for this NFL Week 17 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. The 9-6 Chargers have won three in a row and will look to make it four against Baker Mayfield and the 5-10 Rams. Below, we'll take you through the best player props for this all-Los Angeles affair, courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 4:25 p.m. EDT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

NFL Player Prop #1: Justin Herbert Over 25.5 Passing Completions (+105)

Justin Herbert has been very solid for the Chargers this year, and he'll look to have a strong performance versus the Rams today. Herbert and the Chargers' offense didn't have their best game against Indianapolis, as they scored just 20 points and amassed 314 yards. Herbert only attempted 31 passes and completed 24, but over his past three games, he is averaging 30.3 completions on 41.3 attempts. Herbert matches up with a subpar Rams pass defense today, so he should be able to find open receivers with ease.

NFL Player Prop #2: Baker Mayfield Over 195.5 Passing Yards (-120)

Baker Mayfield has just three games under his belt as a Ram, but he's looked pretty comfortable so far. He doesn't have the most talented receivers to target, but he's done well anyway. He recorded 230 yards against the Raiders in his Rams debut, followed by a quiet 111-yard performance versus Green Bay on the road in the freezing cold. Last week, he tallied 230 yards again versus Denver, who have a very solid defense. Today, expect Mayfield to have another productive outing, as the weather shouldn't be an issue whatsoever.

NFL Player Prop #3: Keenan Allen Over 70.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Keenan Allen missed a good chunk of the season, but he's back and producing big numbers now. Last week, he recorded a season-high 104 yards, and since his return from injury, he's averaging 85.5 yards per game, spanning six contests. Allen saw 14 targets versus Indianapolis, which was the third time in four games that he had reached 14, so expect him and Herbert to link up often today. Allen has surpassed 70 yards in five of his last six, so look for him to do the same this afternoon.

Poll : 0 votes